Joe Sugg reveals incredible gift from Dianne Buswell on 30th birthday

Joe Sugg had a day to remember on Wednesday as he turned 30 years old surrounded by his girlfriend Dianne Buswell, sister Zoe, brother-in-law Alfie Deyes and baby niece Ottilie.

The group of five began the day by heading to the beach, where Joe spent the day trying out his new paddleboard – a gift from his sister Zoe and boyfriend Alfie.

"The Big 3 0... @diannebuswell has outdone herself and made today so so special for me. Thank you so much for all the lovely messages," he wrote alongside five pictures that showed off the incredible day his loved ones had prepared for him.

The snaps showed an incredible Pinterest-worthy picnic that Dianne had set up in their back garden as well as several snaps of them enjoying a wine tasting session in a vineyard.

Dianne treated Joe to the most incredible picnic

Writing on Instagram, Dianne said of the day: "Have had the best day with you @joe_sugg, Happy Birthday. It started at the beach.

"Happy as Larry with his new paddleboard, " she wrote alongside a picture of him with his new gift.

"We then tasted some wines and then came back home to this set up," she said of her impressive gift to Joe.

"Honestly, it was perfect," she added.

The couple also enjoyed a wine testing session

A day earlier, the couple had managed to reunite after weeks apart due to work commitments.

"Back with this one for his last day in his 20s," Dianne wrote alongside a picture of them in bed.

Fans of the couple loved their sweet reunion. "Hope you both had an amazing day, so glad you're both back together," one wrote, whilst a second remarked: "I love this. So happy you got to come home for his birthday! I hope you both have a lovely time together!"