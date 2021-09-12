Dianne Buswell discusses her new partner ahead of Strictly launch The Strictly Come Dancing star shared some thoughts

With less than a week until the launch of this year’s series of Strictly, fans are looking forward to seeing the celebrities hit the dance floor, and the pro dancers are clearly just as excited.

Dianne Buswell took to Instagram on Sunday, where she talked about her new partner for the first time.

Posing for a glamorous selfie while wearing a sparkly dress with her signature red hair teased into long flowing waves, the star wrote: "I like to go for a real subtle approach! Last selfie before my feed is just pictures of me and my NEW PARTNER WHO I ADORE EVER SO MUCH!!!! And I know you will too…"

The dancer's fans rushed to the comment section to share their thoughts, chiming in on both the gorgeous image and the series to come.

One dropped a fire emoji and wrote: "She is ready," while another added: "Impossibly beautiful!!! [heart emojis]."

A third commented: "Can’t wait for the new series! Good luck," while a fourth spoke for the nation when they penned: "You are so beautiful!! I'm sooo so excited for the launch show in less than a week ahhh… the Strictly sparkle we all need back in our lives."

Dianne shared the stunning look to Instagram

It's been an exciting time for the 32-year-old, whose brother and sister-in-law recently welcomed their baby daughter Zofia, making Dianne an auntie for the first time.

Dianne's boyfriend, Joe Sugg, who she met when they were partnered on the BBC show, also became a first-time uncle when his sister Zoe gave birth to baby Ottilie at the end of last month.

However, the redheaded Aussie soon confirmed to a curious fan on social media that she was not expecting a baby herself, saying: "I get this question a lot. There is a lot of baby joy because we have two new beautiful nieces in the family."

