Joe Sugg is loving his new role as Uncle Joe to his sister Zoella's newborn baby. Days after Zoe Sugg and her boyfriend Alfie Deyes welcomed their daughter on 29 August, Joe posted a series of cute photos with his little niece Ottilie Rue Deyes on Instagram, writing: "Ottilie is the cutest little thing!! So excited to be an uncle and take her on fun adventures! (Her socks are too small for sock on the ledge at the moment though.)"

The adorable photos show Ottilie snuggled up sleeping, dressed in baby blue knitted trousers and cosy pink socks holding onto Joe's thumb as he gently stroked her cheek and smiled happily.

Girlfriend Dianne Buswell, a Strictly fan favourite, was quick to comment on Joe's post with hearts and kisses, affectionately adding, "You look so good with her – she is so lucky to have you as an uncle."

Joe was also flooded with congratulations from fans and famous friends like Strictly 2018 winner Stacey Dooley, dancer Amy Dowden, former Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts and Casualty actor Charles Venn.

Dianne's loving message will excite fans who have eagerly followed their romance since 2018 and were thrilled when the dancer recently admitted she's feeling broody.

Joe shared some adorable photos with his new baby niece

Dianne herself became 'Aunty Dot' to her baby niece Zofia, her brother Andrew's daughter with partner Mel, who live in Dianne's native Australia. "Welcome to the world my beautiful niece, Aunty Dot loves you so much already," Dianne announced on Instagram.

Following the arrivals of Zofia and Ottilie, Dianne was asked by one follower on her Instagram Stories whether she was "getting broody with all these babies arriving". She replied: "I have to say yes hahah I just love kids so much! How can I not seeing this little angel."

The star's sister Zoella welcomed baby Ottilie in August

She and Joe bought a house this year and while Dianne exclusively revealed to HELLO! that a wedding wasn't on the cards just yet, she added that 2020 taught her "anything can change so play it by ear". It sounds like anything is possible for this romantic pair as Dianne added: "I'm looking forward to 2021, I try to always have an open mind and love the start of a new year." Fans are hoping for more happy news!

