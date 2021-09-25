Strictly star Ugo Monye dedicates first dance to late dad – leaving the audience in awe The heartbreaking story behind dancer's performance...

Strictly Come Dancing finally returned to our screens on Saturday night and we were delighted to see a whole host of new dancers lighting up our screens. The third dancer to take to the famous stage was sportsman Ugo Monye.

The sports pundit and former rugby union player was incredible as he rocked the Samba and really put his all into it. However, at the end of the dance, the 38-year-old revealed that his father had died a few weeks ago from prostate cancer, and the dance was a celebration and the performance was for him. The beautiful sentiment had the judges and audience in awe.

He also revealed he had attended his late father’s funeral just hours before the show.

Speaking to The Sun, Ugo previously explained that despite his grief over his father's death, he refused to pull out from the show and said taking part would be a “distraction” to help him deal with the loss.

Ugo dedicated his dance to his late father

He also revealed how well he and the cast get along: "We have a WhatsApp group started by Dan Walker and everyone is buzzing. My dance experience is limited to nightclubs, bars and weddings — and with a Jagerbomb inside me I’m fantastic! But I’ve never had to cha-cha-cha before."

Ugo revealed he had attended his father's funeral ahead of the first show

He added: "Through all the bad times of late, it’s nice to have this ray of positivity and light — and the chance to wear some sequins!"

Speaking about the show and how excited he is, the father said: "It’s the biggest show on telly, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Strictly is a proper institution. And it’s almost taken on a greater meaning for me now.”

