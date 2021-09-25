Louise Minchin sends supportive message to BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker ahead of Strictly debut The BBC journalist has partnered up with Nadiya Bychkova

Louise Minchin has wished her former BBC Breakfast colleague the best of luck Dan Walker ahead of his debut on Strictly Come Dancing with a heartwarming message.

Sharing a sweet throwback snap from her final day at BBC Breakfast, the journalist remarked: "Massive good luck to @mrdanwalker with his @bbcstrictly debut, I can't wait to see it!"

Dan is taking to the dancefloor with Nadiya Bychkova – and his first dance will be the Quickstep to The Blues Brothers' Everybody Needs Somebody To Love.

The dad-of-three recently opened up about this year's series – and why he kept his involvement a secret from Louise. During an interview on Premier Christian Radio's The Profile podcast, the 44-year-old confessed he was forced to keep his stint a secret from everyone - including his three children.

Louise shared this snap with Dan

"I only told my kids last weekend so they're not very happy with me either, hardly anyone has been in the circle," he shared.

At the time it was announced that Dan would be taking part, his co-host looked visibly shocked. On why he decided not to tell Louise, the presenter added: "I'm very sorry I was told it would make great telly if I didn't tell you, Louise!"

The BBC journalist has partnered up with Nadiya Bychkova

Bursting into fits of laughter, she said: "I don't believe it, Mr Walker! You totally had me with the glasses, oh wow! What I'm really annoyed about is that no one has told me anything, Dan! I can't believe it!"

Louise then wrote on Twitter: "What a rascal, I cannot believe @mrdanwalker kept this from me!! Good luck Dan, I will be watching." She also added two dancing emojis to the congratulatory post.

