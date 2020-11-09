It was a big day of celebration in the Ramsay household as celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and his youngest daughter Tilly both toasted their birthdays on Sunday.

To mark Tilly's 19th, Gordon shared a sweet photo of the father-and-daughter duo alongside a heartfelt message, which read: "Sharing a Birthday with this beautiful young lady doesn't get any better as a Dad. @tillyramsay happy birthday gorgeous, continue working hard and being respectful to all, lots of love Dad xxxx."

READ: Gordon Ramsay reveals he is the 'proudest father' as son Jack joins the Royal Marines

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay shares exciting glimpse of new show

Tilly also took to her Instagram Stories to mark her famous dad's 54th birthday. Posting two throwback photos from her childhood, the teenager remarked: "Happy birthday to my twin... thanks for being the best dad ever. Love you so much."

MORE: Gordon Ramsay's son Oscar is the spitting image of him in hilarious photo

READ: Gordon Ramsay's daughter Tilly broke her arm in a very unexpected way

Although the joint birthday was somewhat low key after England went into lockdown for the second time, both Gordon and Tilly made sure they celebrated the day by posting a cute Tik Tok video - much to the delight of their fans.

The proud dad posted this lovely snap with his youngest daughter Tilly

Out of all his kids, Tilly may be the one who follows in her famous father's footsteps thanks to her Big Chef, Little Chef series on This Morning back in 2018. During a chat with HELLO!, Tilly previously revealed she wouldn’t rule out working with her dad again in the future.

WATCH: 6 times celebrity chefs have caused chaos on TV

READ: Gordon Ramsay confirms surprising career move

"I love working with my dad, we have so much fun although sometimes he gets bossy and annoying!" she shared. "The children we worked with for This Morning were lovely, I really hope we helped them with their cooking. We've just finished filming the new series of Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch and that will be back on the BBC early next year."

Tilly also made sure she penned a sweet message to her dad

Gordon and his wife Tana, who have been married since 1996, are also doting parents to four other children – Megan, 22, twins Holly and Jack, 20, and little Oscar, one. The family usually splits their time between their London and Los Angeles homes and are currently living between their Battersea residence and their Cornwall holiday home.