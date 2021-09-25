Tess Daly steals the show in red hot thigh-split dress The TV star looked seriously glam on Saturday night

Bringing some serious glitz and glamour to the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom on Saturday night, Tess Daly looked every inch the Hollywood starlet as she stepped out in a bright red, thigh-split dress that came complete with halterneck detail. Showcasing her impressive fashion credentials, the presenter completed her latest ensemble with high heels and glittering jewellery.

Tess looked amazing in red hot dress

A picture of elegance, Tess wore her glossy blonde hair down in a lovely sleek, blow-dried style. Dusting her eyes in a smokey shadow complete with voluminous lashes, neutral blusher and a bold lip to match, the TV star looked absolutely stunning.

Since returning to our screens last week, Strictly Come Dancing fans have been marvelling over both Tess and her co-star Claudia Winkleman's glamorous evening looks from episode one.

Tess rocked a white Karen Millen jumpsuit on last week's episode of Strictly

Showcasing her trim figure in a white jumpsuit from Karen Millen, Tess accessorised her elegant one-piece with sparkling hooped earrings and a matching pair of heels from Dune. She was dressed as always by her loyal fashion stylist James Yardley for the show and took to Instagram to share a number of stylish snaps.

"It's that time again! See you at 7:45 @BBCStrictly. Good luck to the class of 2021!" Tess captioned them.

Her co-host Claudia Winkleman opted for a black embroidered gown by Retrofête

As for her equally fabulous co-host, Claudia Winkleman, the brunette beauty donned a black embroidered gown by Retrofête. Rocking a pair of metallic silver stilettos by Gina Shoes and several glistening jewels by Tilly Sveaas, Claudia certainly turned heads at the Strictly launch show.

Viewers are no doubt thrilled that Strictly has returned for a new series, which features a stellar celebrity line-up. The full cast of contestants includes: AJ Odudu, Katie McGlynn, Robert Webb, John Whaite, Rhys Stevenson, Sara Davies, Dan Walker, Tilly Ramsay, Greg Wise, Nina Wadia, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Adam Peaty, Judi Love, and Ugo Monye.

