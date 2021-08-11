Oti Mabuse impresses fans as she reveals the 'best' birthday present How lovely!

Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse turned 31 on Sunday, and the professional dancer has received plenty of gorgeous gifts.

On Tuesday she amazed her fans when she shared an incredibly thoughtful one from a fanpage dedicated to her that had raised £155 for the Winnie Mabaso Foundation.

The charity, which is based in Oti's home country of South Africa, is not only an orphanage for young girls, but is also an old age home for "underprivileged" women.

Thanking her fans, the Strictly professional wrote: "I hold it [the charity] very close to my heart and this covid pandemic hasn’t been easy for them...

Oti was thrilled with the gift

"@strictlyoti (Anna and Hannah) THANK YOU. The girls will put it to good use - I wish you all the blessings in the WORLD."

Her followers were moved by the incredible gesture with Emmerdale star Charley Webb posting a heart emoji and Oti's fellow Strictly dancer Nancy Xu posting a string of heart emojis.

The charity also commented, as they said: "This has melted our hearts! Thank you so much! We will be sure to let you know how we use the money you raised."

The dancer's home country is very close to her heart, and last month she spoke of her heartbreak as the country experienced unrest.

Oti and sister Motsi Mabuse no longer live in the country, but their family still reside in capital city Pretoria and Oti shared her concern for their wellbeing.

Oti turned 31 on Sunday

Oti took to Twitter last month to share a video showing a huge fire ravaging a store and nearby community, with thick black smoke filling the skies.

She wrote: "Imagine waking up to the realisation that your parents are still in South Africa, you can't see them, haven't seen them for years and probably still won't [broken heart] #Southafricariots."

Her followers were quick to reach out to the 30-year-old. "That is my home town Pietermaritzburg!! So sad…senseless violence and looting. Absolutely frightening for my family," one wrote.

A second noted: "I'm in the same boat as you @OtiMabuse first COVID now this! I'm terrified that I'll never see my family again. I hope your family stay safe! Very scary times for our beautiful country!"

