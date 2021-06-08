Oti Mabuse sparks huge fan reaction as she announces exciting next project We can't wait!

Oti Mabuse is known for her incredible choreography on Strictly Come Dancing, but the two-time champion had a different announcement to make on Tuesday.

The star revealed that she was launching a new podcast, The Rhythm of Life, and that the first episode would be airing on Wednesday.

The Strictly professional posted a small trailer on Instagram, and said in the caption: "I'm SO excited to be bringing you a BRAND NEW podcast this Wednesday! Introducing… Oti Mabuse: The Rhythm Of Life."

In the trailer, Oti explained that she'd be talking to celebrity friends including Capital FM presenter Roman Kemp, comedian Russell Kane and Strictly co-stars Johannes Radebe and Karen Hauer.

The small clip promises plenty of incredible moments including Roman opening up about how his father shaped who he supports in football and Johannes explaining how he's his "ancestors' wildest dreams".

Swatting away tears, Oti adds: "Oh, you're going to make me cry."

Fans were thrilled with the dancer's surprise announcement, as one enthused: "Woooo girl we know you can TALK! Proud of you."

A second wrote: "IM SO PROUD OF YOU," and a third added: "Yay! Can't wait to listen."

Oti's announcement thrilled fans

Oti's Strictly co-stars were also supportive of her new venture with Johannes saying: "Get it," and Nancy Xu posting a string of heart eyes face emojis.

Oti has had experience hosting as she filled in as a guest presenter at this year's BAFTAs, and the dancer looked gorgeous in a dazzling thigh-split gown.

The 30-year-old beauty opted for an elegant bridal-esque white gown, complete with a dramatic sweetheart plunge neckline, statement thigh-split and towering silver stilettos.

She completed her look with a statement smokey eye, dazzling diamond accessories and a chic waved bob.

The star joined a star-studded list of presenters at the London-based event, including Stacey Dooley and Maya Jama, while the likes of Catherine Zeta-Jones appeared via video link from the US.

The dancer acted as a guest presenter for the BAFTAs

Oti has been serving up some amazing looks of late, and has been delighting fans with her wardrobe choices on The Masked Dancer all week long.

She was last seen rocking a ravishing red number with sequin embellishment, a curve-hugging cut and cute tassel detailing.

Sharing a series of glamorous snaps on her Instagram account, she wrote: "Love me a red dress with a big lash".

