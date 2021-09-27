﻿
Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha shares bikini baby bump picture for surprising reason – fans react

The star marked International Daughters' Day with a gorgeous snap

Andrea Caamano

Nadia Sawalha has two daughters with husband Mark Adderley, so over the weekend she marked International Daughters' Day with a beautiful picture.

The snap, however, didn't feature her children, Kiki or Maddie, but instead a throwback photo of her baby bump.

Explaining her daughters' absence from the tribute post, Nadia told her 461,000 followers: "It's international daughters' day and I would love to post a pic of my precious girls! But they prefer me not to post pics of them (I get it I am pretty cringe) so here is a pic of one of them cooking rather nicely!

"Happy international daughters' day all! Being a mama to my two beautiful girls has brought me the greatest joy. Love you to the moon and back girls … except when you say I'm cringe... or nick my earrings. #internationaldaughtersday," she captioned the adorable picture of her in a bikini whilst proudly showing off her bump.

nadia-sawalha-baby-bump

Nadia shared a throwback picture of her when she was pregnant

Fans adored the post - as did her daughters, who were quick to react to the loving tribute.

"Hehehe love you!" wrote Maddie, 18, to which Nadia jokingly replied: "Shhhhh people will know I'm your mum!!"

A fan added: "What a beautiful picture, they must be so proud to have a mum like you," whilst another remarked: "Best picture I have seen today for this special day."

Nadia has spoken out about her daughters in the past, telling HELLO! that homeschooling them for five years had brought them closer.

nadia-and-mark

Nadia and Mark have been married for 19 years

"We are incredibly close. Being with the children 24/7 – well our kids actually went to homeschooling groups prior to the pandemic – but being with them for the amount of time that we are, it is a big deal," she said.

Nadia and Mark have been married for 19 years. When the couple tied the knot, the Loose Women star became a stepmother to Mark's two other daughters, Izzy, who was eight at the time, and Fleur, who was just three.

