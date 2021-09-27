Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha shares bikini baby bump picture for surprising reason – fans react

Nadia Sawalha has two daughters with husband Mark Adderley, so over the weekend she marked International Daughters' Day with a beautiful picture.

The snap, however, didn't feature her children, Kiki or Maddie, but instead a throwback photo of her baby bump.

Explaining her daughters' absence from the tribute post, Nadia told her 461,000 followers: "It's international daughters' day and I would love to post a pic of my precious girls! But they prefer me not to post pics of them (I get it I am pretty cringe) so here is a pic of one of them cooking rather nicely!

"Happy international daughters' day all! Being a mama to my two beautiful girls has brought me the greatest joy. Love you to the moon and back girls … except when you say I'm cringe... or nick my earrings. #internationaldaughtersday," she captioned the adorable picture of her in a bikini whilst proudly showing off her bump.

Nadia shared a throwback picture of her when she was pregnant

Fans adored the post - as did her daughters, who were quick to react to the loving tribute.

"Hehehe love you!" wrote Maddie, 18, to which Nadia jokingly replied: "Shhhhh people will know I'm your mum!!"

A fan added: "What a beautiful picture, they must be so proud to have a mum like you," whilst another remarked: "Best picture I have seen today for this special day."

Nadia has spoken out about her daughters in the past, telling HELLO! that homeschooling them for five years had brought them closer.

Nadia and Mark have been married for 19 years

"We are incredibly close. Being with the children 24/7 – well our kids actually went to homeschooling groups prior to the pandemic – but being with them for the amount of time that we are, it is a big deal," she said.

Nadia and Mark have been married for 19 years. When the couple tied the knot, the Loose Women star became a stepmother to Mark's two other daughters, Izzy, who was eight at the time, and Fleur, who was just three.