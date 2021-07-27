Nadia Sawalha posts 'demure' picture of herself to make exciting announcement The star's fans loved the look

Nadia Sawalha is a fan favourite thanks to her honest and unapologetic self - and on Monday afternoon she had a surprise in store for her nearly half a million Instagram followers.

The Loose Women presenter shared a "demure" picture of herself taken by her husband Mark Adderley – a big change from her usual fun and lingerie-clad snaps. Captioning the rare post, she wrote: "Thought I would post something where I look rather demure for a change! Thanks for this image @mark_adderley."

Delighting fans with some exciting news, she added: "Hold onto your hats folks as I'm filming a new Kim Kardashian Skids video for you all and I will be wearing a wee bit less. Hit the like button if you would like me to upload it tomorrow?! #changeisaagoodasarest."

Fans loved the picture, with one writing: "What an absolutely gorgeous photo Nadia!!!" A second added: "Look at that gorgeous face."

Nadia looked stunning in a mint jumper and straw hat

"Gorgeous lady inside and out," remarked a third.

Others were delighted that a new Kim Kardashian Skids video – in which she impersonates the reality star whilst wearing her own underwear - was being released.

Nadia first impersonated the KUWTK star last year and the video had fans in hysterics.

Nadia recently shared some holiday snaps featuring husband Mark

Putting a fun spin on Kim's SKIMS shapewear brand, Nadia joked in the caption at the time: "My new Skids briefs are giving me life!! I feel so 'snatched', so 'DoMessstic Goddess', so 'perfect'. How are YOU feeling girls???"

One fan told the 56-year-old: "It makes it even funnier because you haven't even managed to do your bra up properly. Love this and you!!" A second remarked: "You are bloody hilarious!!! I love you! You are so real and normal xxx," and a third commented: "You rock my world so much right now!! Love you! Xx."