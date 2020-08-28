Nadia Sawalha makes rare comment about stepdaughter Fleur The Loose Women star is stepmother to husband Mark Adderley's two other daughters

Nadia Sawalha and her husband Mark Adderley have spoken in the past about their blended family, and on Friday, the Loose Women star made a very rare comment about one of her stepdaughters.

The 55-year-old shared a rare insight into Mark's daughter Fleur's life by posting a photo on her Instagram Stories of a beautifully designed jumper she had made.

The image sees a female, believed to be Fleur with her face hidden, posing in front of a mirror wearing a white jumper with a baby deer artistically emblazoned just off centre.

Captioning the snap, Nadia wrote: "Love this creation by my beautiful step daughter @fleur_a_art DM her if you would like to order one!!"

In 2018, Nadia revealed how she dealt with becoming a stepmother to Mark's two daughters Izzy, who was eight at the time, and Fleur, who was just three.

The Loose Women panellist, who is now also mum to daughters Maddie, 17, and Kiki-Bea, 14, revealed that, at times, the couple struggled with access – especially as Izzy and Fleur have different mothers – but that she has a wonderful relationship with both girls.

Nadia with her two daughters and stepdaughter Izzy

The TV presenter also admitted that she felt that she would be "a bit naff" in comparison to Mark's two daughters. She said: "Even their names were the names of rock star children. Izzy and Fleur. They were just trendy names. I felt 'I am a bit naff. I am this plump, D-list, daytime presenter'. That's what I thought."

Nadia added that Izzy, now 25, recalled her first memories of meeting her. "She said, 'I didn’t know we were meeting somebody. And then you pulled up and then this mad woman pulled up, and said 'Hello! I hear I call you Bob.'

"She said it was just loads of mad hair. And we took her to McDonalds. And we sang. And she said, that broke the ice as she wanted to learn the song."

