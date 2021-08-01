Nadia Sawalha opens up about miscarriages in heartfelt video The Loose Women star shared her experience

Nadia Sawalha reflected on her experience of miscarriage in a new video on Sunday. In the clip, the Loose Women panellist shared that she had been inspired by an Instagram post by Carrie Johnson announcing her pregnancy.

The Prime Minister's wife revealed the news that she was expecting a 'rainbow baby', which means a baby born following a miscarriage.

Nadia told fans that the phrase and Carrie's experience had really resonated with her. She explained: "I'd never heard the phrase 'rainbow baby' before until Carrie Johnson said it a couple of days ago when she announced the fact that she's pregnant with her second baby with Boris Johnson... It's used to describe the beauty of a baby that comes after you've lost a baby."

WATCH: Nadia Sawalha opens up about her miscarriages in new video

The mum-of-two went on: "I really felt like that when I had Kiki, having had miscarriages before. I really felt that. I wish I'd known the phrase at the time… the rainbow of it, the beauty after the darkness and the storm."

Nadia's youngest daughter Kiki is now 14 while her eldest, Maddie, is 18.

Nadia shares two children with her husband Mark

The actress-turned-presenter shares her children with her husband, Mark Adderley, who she married back in 2002.

The star has previously spoken about having three miscarriages.

On an episode of Loose Women, the 56-year-old encouraged other people to talk about baby loss.

The star is very candid on social media

Speaking about the tradition of waiting to tell people you're pregnant, Nadia said: "If we actually think about it, what is the reason that we don't tell people? A lot of the time it is superstition, if we tell people something will happen."

She went on: "It's really difficult to have that conversation, I got enormous support after I had my second one and my third one which was the hardest of all because it was much later on."

