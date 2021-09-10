Nadia Sawalha has sweetest response to Kate Garraway's NTAs win Kate's documentary won at the NTAs on Thursday

Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha has penned an emotional tribute to Kate Garraway after the latter won the NTA for Best Authored Documentary.

The star had been nominated for her incredibly moving documentary Finding Derek, which charted how she and her family coped when her husband, Derek Draper, was hospitalised after contracting coronavirus.

WATCH: Kate Garraway breaks down in tears following NTAs win

In a heartfelt tribute to Kate that she posted on her Instagram Stories, Nadia wrote: "Congratulations to @kategarraway and her family for winning at the @officialntas last night.

"Like so many I found her doc #findingderek both incredibly moving and terrifyingly informative."

She added: "So important we don't forget the 1000's of patients and loved ones left dealing with long COVID. You are a force of nature Kate."

Kate has been inundated with support from celebrity friends since her win last night, with Amanda Holden saying: "So thrilled you won," and Myleene Klass added: "So proud of you Kate. You and all your family."

Others including Lorraine Kelly, Zoe Ball and Susanna Reid posted heart emojis.

Nadia penned a heartfelt tribute to her friend

As she accepted her NTA at Thursday night's ceremony, the Good Morning Britain presenter broke down in tears.

Getting emotional, she said: "I can't even speak, let me collect myself." As she composed herself, she was praised as they "opened their world" during a "difficult time".

After composing herself, she started: "It was a hugely brave decision of ITV to commission this, they didn't really know that they were making, they didn't know if they were making a story about bereavement or about a triumph.

Kate got emotional as she accepted her award

"Lucy arrived at our home not knowing if she was seeing a family in grief or relief, and in the end it ended up being something between the two."

She added: "Thank you so much for voting. I wonder if the reason why you did is because our story is your story, we've all been touched by the pandemic, whether it's livelihoods, mental health, all the other extraordinary documentaries that have been highlighted and nominated tonight, they're also been affected by the pandemic.

"I just want to say to all the Darceys and Billys and Dereks and Derek's family, that whatever you're going through and however you're affected, you're not forgotten. We want the joy back, we want it to be over, but if you're still living with the scars the fight goes on."

And to cheers, she said: "But most of all, Derek, who should be here and should have had the chance to tell his own story, Derek you're going to get the chance! Believe! The hope is real!"

