Nadia Sawalha stuns fans as she announces social media break

Our Instagram feeds wouldn't be the same without the endlessly entertaining Nadia Sawalha - which is why we, along with her followers, have been left feeling rather sad with her latest update.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Loose Women star wrote: "Goodbye for a bit!!! I'm unplugging from the digital world for the next week or so."

The 56-year-old didn't give a reason for her absence but did joke that her children have "threatened" her with rehab if she didn't take a digital detox.

WATCH: Nadia Sawalha shares passionate video about Pret pay cuts

"I blooming love Instagram and our you tube channel but it's always good with any love affair to take a break!" she added. "Apart from any of that, my kids have threatened me with a spell in digital rehab if I don't take a break. Bloody kids!"

Nadia accompanied the post with some adorable photos of her cuddling up to Lorraine editor Helen Addis' new puppy, Willow, following a meal out at the Ham Yard Hotel. As she continued in the caption: I'm using shameless puppy porn to make you smile as I say au revoir!"

Nadia announced she is taking a step back from social media with an adorable photo

While some of Nadia's fans were left surprised at her message, others were fully supportive of the move and left her encouraging messages to read upon her return.

"So inspiring to see. We should all take some time away from our phones every once in a while," one wrote, followed by a series of heart emojis. Another added: "Beautiful pics. Au revoir for now. Stay happy and safe," and a third said: "Enjoy your time away!"

Nadia's own pup fell ill earlier this year

The 56-year-old didn't go into details about why she was taking a digital detox, but it's not the first time she has taken a step back from the photo-sharing app in recent months.

Back in July, she revealed she was feeling a bit "upside down" following the news that her beloved Cockapoo Chi Chi was seriously ill and took a short break from posting.

Nadia returned to social media a few days later to update fans about Chi Chi's diagnosis - which was better than she feared. As she wrote at the time: "We were convinced we were about to lose her and this morning was utterly heartbreaking as we waited for the call from the vet. BUT when he DID call the news was so much better than we had dreaded!

"He told us they had settled on a diagnosis of an autoimmune disease which can hopefully be treated with drugs for the rest of her life. She's not out of the woods yet and she will be in hospital for a while longer. BUT the great news is she's not totally blind as we'd feared."

