Countryfile's Matt Baker details big family change with wife Nicola

Matt Baker and his wife embarked on a new venture shortly after the TV presenter left The One Show during lockdown last year. They relocated to Durham to help run the family farm, documenting their touching journey in Our Farm in the Dales.

Despite the success of the show, Matt has confirmed that he and his wife Nicola, and their two kids are now back in the Chilterns, feeling confident that they have done everything to keep their family farm safe for the time being.

Although he has no plans to take over the farm from his parents any time soon, Matt's love for the countryside is definitely a huge lifestyle change.

"It's funny because people think this is an idyllic lifestyle, but it is full-on and a lot of responsibility," he told The Telegraph. "It's a good lifestyle; it’s real and incredibly authentic. It's as earthy as it comes. It's not about wafting about in the countryside."

The popular Channel 4 series sees Matt and his wife uproot their kids and move back to the organic sheep farm where the TV star grew up in the Durham hills to help secure its future.

The star appears with his family on Our Farm in the Dales

It has since been revealed that two more series of Our Farm in the Dales are on the way, as well as a Christmas special. Admitting that the second series will be different now that his mother has recovered from an accident, Matt added: "She is actually really enjoying it now.

"She probably would never have admitted how hard things were getting because she is a wily shepherdess, my mum." He continued: "You can’t tell Mum what to do. So it was only ever the sheep who were going to tell her that things needed to change."

