Matt Baker and his family welcome brand new additions

Matt Baker and his wife Nicola certainly have their hands full raising their two children and managing a working farm. And now there are two new additions for the family to care for.

On Sunday, Countryfile star Matt took to Instagram to introduce two tiny chicks to his delighted followers. Stood outdoors with sheep grazing nearby, the 43-year-old gently holds the newly-hatched Seremas – "the smallest chickens in the world".

WATCH: Matt Baker welcomes the sweetest new additions to his farm

"Tonight we make our Channel 4 debut!" Matt wrote in his caption. "The first series of Our Farm In The Dales starts on Channel 4 at 7pm! Thank you all once again for the support you showed us as a family we may even have some news for those of you who enjoyed the first series very soon .... @mrsnicolabaker @hellofromthehill @channel4 #farm #farmlife #countrylife #hopeyoucanjoinus."

Our Farm in the Dales follows Matt, Nicola and their children as they move to Durham to help run the family farm. In an interview with the Metro, Matt revealed how a nasty farm accident led to the big life change.

Matt with his family, including his parents

"I'd resigned from The One Show to be with my family more and when lockdown began I was working from home on my production company, when my dad rang and said, 'Your mum's had this really nasty accident in the sheep pens and is in hospital'," he shared.

"She was knocked over by sheep and smashed her leg so badly she needed a knee replacement. My wife and I took the kids, Molly and Luke, up to the farm in the Durham Dales to help out."

The TV star is a proud father of two

Childhood sweethearts Matt and Nicola have been married since 2004. Nicola, who now works as a physiotherapist, reportedly first set eyes on her future husband when he was performing in a disco show at Pier 39 in Cleethorpes back in the 90s.

In 2009, the couple welcomed their first child together, a boy, followed two years later by a daughter. Now 12 and 10, respectively, Luke and Molly love helping their famous dad around their family farm.

Matt previously wrote a day in the life diary for Countryfile's website and detailed some of the activities his kids enjoy doing, such as numbering the sheep with a can of spray paint and feeding the animals.

