Matt Baker is a devoted family man - and is especially close to his parents, having relocated to Durham with his wife and children to help run the family farm.

Their journey is being documented in Channel 4 show Our Farm in the Dales and viewers have been shown some heartwarming moments, one of which recently left Matt close to tears.

WATCH: Matt Baker's mum breaks down in tears

The Countryfile star was determined to put a smile on his father's face by restoring his old car, which had sat in disrepair for some 20 years.

"It's being weighing heavy on his mind," Matt said of his dad, Michael. "And I couldn't do anything about it," he added, before revealing he had decided to load the car up and take it to a restoration garage.

Matt with his parents, Michael and Janice

"It would mean the world if it could be saved, but I'm not holding up much hope," he added.

Then came the moment of truth as Matt visited the garage. "There she is!" he exclaimed, before a mechanic turned the key in the ignition and the engine came to life.

The star appears with his family on Our Farm in the Dales

"Yes!" Matt exclaimed as he clapped his hands. "I tell you what, that takes me back. Even that engine. That has hit me in the heart that has. Oh my word, it's coming back! Everything's working."

He continued: "Dad's not going to believe it… Mother's not going to believe it. I tell you, I think my mother was hoping that it would disappear!"

Matt has been married to wife Nicola since 2004

The 43-year-old then sweetly said of his father: "He's going to be amazed. What's making me feel more emotional is knowing what this is going to mean to my dad.

"We waved off the car at the top of the farm and I think he thought to himself, 'That ain't coming back' and he's beaten himself up for a long time about the condition that it's in. I think he'll be delighted to hear she's doing everything in her power to get back onto the road."

