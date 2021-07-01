Matt Baker has shared a major announcement with his fans. The Countryfile star took to Instagram on Thursday with a short video in which he confirmed some exciting news.

"Big news on the farm this morning," begins Matt, who can be seen leaning on his Land Rover in a field of sheep. "I've got an announcement to make. On the 30th of September, I'm going to be publishing my first ever book!"

The star then goes on to reveal that A Year on our Farm – How The Countryside Made Me will feature stories from his life and career as well as some hand drawn illustrations and sketches from the talented artist. And he has even signed some copies of his book for his fans to pre-order.

His proud wife Nicola was among the first to congratulate Matt, sweetly writing: "Two of my favourite things rolled into one!" Meanwhile, Oti Mabuse noted: "Still a natural on the screen though."

Matt's fans were equally thrilled by the announcement. "That's marvellous news Matt! Will definitely be ordering my copy asap. Farm stories are the best!" one stated, while a second remarked, "So exciting! What a wonderful subject to capture." A third simply told the star: "Ordered and can't wait!"

Matt, 43, lives on his farm with his wife Nicola and their two children, Luke and Molly. The family recently appeared on Channel 4's Our Farm in the Dales, which saw them return to his parents' home to help them out after his mum suffered an accident.

He explained at the time: "I'd resigned from The One Show to be with my family more and when lockdown began I was working from home on my production company, when my dad rang and said, 'Your mum's had this really nasty accident in the sheep pens and is in hospital'.

"She was knocked over by sheep and smashed her leg so badly she needed a knee replacement. My wife and I took the kids, Molly and Luke, up to the farm in the Durham Dales to help out."

