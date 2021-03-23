Matt Baker on uprooting his family after his mum's frightening accident The former One Show host uprooted his family to the north

Matt Baker has given fans another insight into his personal life ahead of his upcoming documentary series, Our Farm in the Dales.

The More4 series follows the former One Show presenter during a stressful time in his life, which saw him uproot his family from Hertfordshire to the Durham Dales in order to take care of his parents following an accident.

In an interview with Radio Times, the dad-of-two was left worried after he received a phone call from his father to explain that Matt's mum, Janice, had been trampled by one of her own Hampshire Down sheep. She was left with a broken leg and hip.

"My dad told me that Mum had had an accident," Matt said. "We went straight back home." Along with his wife Nicola and their kids, Luke, 12, and Molly, ten, doting son Matt effectively took care of the family farm.

The Countryfile host added: "The last thing you want is to see your parents struggling, and Mum was very vulnerable."

The former Blue Peter presenter shares two children with wife Nichola

Of filming the new series from there, Matt said: "The hardest part for me was filming her in that situation. I've never seen her like that."

Both he and his wife took their time to discuss whether they should allow the cameras to tell his family’s story during such a personal time.

"We were never planning on doing a series on the farm," he explained. "It was a big decision. My children have never been put in the public eye at all but they’re at the age now where they can make their own decisions."

Matt Baker: Our Farm in the Dales airs on More4 on 31 March at 9pm.

