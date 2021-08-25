Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney supported by fans amid hospital stay The actress updated fans on her injury

Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney took to Twitter on Wednesday evening to share news of a nasty injury, and her fans were quick to sympathise.

The actress tweeted a photo of herself posing with a wry expression as she looked at the camera.

Hilariously, her slogan T-shirt read: "A little bit dramatic." She captioned the photo: "So. Who has two thumbs and a broken leg? ME, I’m grand. I’m getting the best of care from the extraordinary nurses and drs here."

"#Holding production have been extraordinary in allowing me to recover and I’m excited to return to set. Don’t forget to tune into #exploringNI tomorrow."

Siobhán went on: "And of course thanks to @Kevin_J_Brady for being absolutely wonderful through this. The lengths I’ll go to in order to ruin his holiday. I’m very lucky to be surrounded by the best of people."

The talented performer, who plays Sister Michael on the popular Channel 4 sitcom, was inundated with support from her followers, who rushed to share their well wishes.

The actress shared a photo from the hospital

One wrote: "Best wishes winging their way over from France - courage!"

Others chimed in: "Sending you healing vibes all the way from India," "Sorry to hear this. Be well soon. X," and: "Oh no. That sounds nasty. Hope you make a full recovery."

Another fan teased the actress: "Sister Michael wouldn't approve of this reckless behaviour..."

Siobhán reassured fans that she was on the road to recovery

Earlier this year, the star shared that the cast and crew were hoping to film a third season of Derry Girls in 2021, but nothing had been confirmed.

Chatting to Radio Times about the 90s-set show, Siobhán said: "The one thing I would say is that we are hoping to do it this year. It’s a scheduling nightmare, as you can imagine.

"Lisa [McGee, the creator] doesn’t want to compromise on quality, obviously, but I think we’re all very impatient to get it done."

