Miranda Lambert debuts very leggy look to share news which sends fans into overdrive Not long to go!

Miranda Lambert broke some exciting news to her fans on Thursday when she made a big reveal on social media.

The country music star took to Instagram with a very glamorous look which is sure to turn heads.

Miranda posed alongside her Pistol Annie's bandmembers, Ashley Monroe, and Angaleena Presley, to announce the group have recorded their very first Christmas album - and it's being released so soon.

Alongside the artwork for Hell of a Holiday, in which the trio wowed in floor-length gowns in their very own stain-glass window, Miranda wrote: "It’s gonna be a Hell of a Holiday y’all! @pistolannies first Christmas album will be out Oct 22. Preorder vinyl + CD at the link in my bio. Digital preorder + first song 'Snow Globe'. Out at midnight ET tonight."

Miranda shared the artwork for Pistol Annie's Christmas album

The news sent fans into overdrive as they rushed to comment on the news. One wrote: "OH MY GOSH! BEST CHRISTMAS EVER!!!!!!" while another added: "Oh this is so awesome!!!! Y’all look so beautiful!! Can’t wait," and a third chimed: "That album art is amazing."

The band have been teasing the fact they've been working on new music together, and Ashley spoke to Billboard magazine over the summer and said: "We’ve definitely been working on something and I think people will know sooner rather than later what that is. We're all excited about it."

Miranda has bid farewell to summer and is ready to get festive

The news comes just a few days after Miranda wrapped up the last of her summer shows.

Miranda may be finished performing for the summer, but last week she delighted fans once again by revealing she is one of the headline acts for next year's Country to Country music festival, which will hit London, England, Glasgow, Scotland, and Dublin, Ireland.

Captioning a series of stunning throwback snaps, she wrote: "A few memories from my last trips to Europe. I’m so excited to let y’all know that I’ll be back in March 2022 to headline @c2cfestival! Tickets on sale Friday."

