Miranda Lambert shares incredible baby picture to celebrate special occasion

Miranda Lambert has shared an adorable throwback picture to celebrate her baby brother's birthday.

The country star took to Instagram to share a picture of a young Miranda holding her newborn baby brother, captioning the post: "How it started, how it’s going."

She added: "Happy Birthday baby bro! @lukelambert love you so much."

MORE: Miranda Lambert wows in bikini during fun date with her husband

Loading the player...

WATCH: Miranda Lambert joins Brothers Osborne and Dierks Bentley at CMA Summer Jam

Luke, who is turning 33, commented on the post, revealing his sweet nickname for his older sister as he wrote: "Love you, Ran!"

In the second picture, Miranda, 37, and Luke posed for pictures on a fun night out.

MORE: Miranda Lambert shares heartfelt tribute after upsetting family news

MORE: Gwen Stefani reveals name change after marriage to Blake Shelton – fans react

Wearing a pink cowboy hat, white sleeveless denim shirt and blue jeans, Miranda had a big smile on her face as Luke, in a plaid shirt and jeans, wrapped his arm around her.

Miranda shared this super sweet throwback picture

The pair are super close, and earlier in 2021 she thanked Luke for giving her the "confidence" to put a dance spin on her song Tequila Does (Telemitry remix).

She penned: "Tequila Does (@Telemitry remix) is my first remix of any song in my whole career. I knew it was right up my brother @lukelambert’s alley so I sent it to him to see what he and his husband Marc thought.

"They loved it and that gave me the confidence to put it out there."

She added: "It’s so much fun I thought why not invite my family and friends out to my farm and shoot a music video at my vintage trailer park?! It seemed perfect. And @reid_long was my first call to shoot this because he has filmed a lot of live stuff for us on the road and I knew it would feel a lot like that. Just capturing fun moments. I am so glad to have had my friends and family be part of it and we had a blast!"

Luke and Miranda are close friends as well as siblings

She received an outpouring of love for the video and it was a sure-fire hit with her fans.

The singer married her police officer husband, Brendan, in 2019 after meeting on Good Morning America. Miranda was performing with her band, The Pistol Annies, and he was working on set.

They tied the knot after just three months of dating but have made their marriage a success.

Her ex, Blake Shelton, has also moved on and recently made his longtime girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, his wife.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.