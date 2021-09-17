Miranda Lambert turns up the heat in mini dress and cowboy boots in celebratory photo Blake Shelton's ex-wife looked incredible

Miranda Lambert had fans doing a double-take when she shared a celebratory photo on Thursday.

The country superstar looked sensational rocking a fringed mini dress with a pair of cowboy boots to mark three years of her clothing brand, Idyllwind.

Kitted out head-to-toe in the brand, Miranda added the 'Aztec Print Fringe Blanket Jacket' and held an axe in her hand while posing beside stacks of wood.

"3 years of @idyllwind. Thank y'all for supporting the brand and what it stands for," she captioned the photo. "Thank you to our amazing partners at @boot_barn_official for all their hard work, I couldn't ask for better partners. Cheers to many more years! Follow @Idyllwind."

Fans were blown away by her appearance, with one writing: "Best Miranda pic ever!" A second said: "Beautiful as always."

A third added: "That jacket is everything", and a fourth simply wrote: "Obsessed!"

Miranda looked gorgeous in her mini dress and cowboy boots

Miranda's dress is the 'Lady Luck Rust Copper Faux Suede Fringe Dress' which features fringe accents at the waist. Her boots are the 'Joyride Western Boots' which come with a round toe and studded embellishments.

This isn't the only good news Miranda has celebrated this week.

On Monday, the singer revealed that she is one of the headline acts for next year's Country to Country music festival, which will hit London, England, Glasgow, Scotland, and Dublin, Ireland.

Miranda has been nominated for three CMAs, one alongside Elle King (pictured)

Captioning a series of stunning throwback snaps, she wrote: "A few memories from my last trips to Europe. I’m so excited to let y’all know that I’ll be back in March 2022 to headline @c2cfestival! Tickets on sale Friday."

Miranda is living her best life right now. Not only is she preparing to head back out on the road, but she has also been nominated for three Country Music Association awards at the upcoming 55th annual ceremony.

The singer is nominated for Musical Event of the Year, for her hit duet with Elle King, Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home), Entertainer of the Year, and Female Vocalist of the Year.

