Miranda Lambert shares incredible news with fans after CMA nominations

Miranda Lambert has released an acoustic version of her hit duet with Elle King, Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home).

The track, which on Thursday was Nominated for Musical Event of the Year at the 55th Annual Country Music Association awards, was a summer smash for the country singers, and the two took to Instagram to celebrate their nominations.

"HEY @mirandalambert!!!! We got NOMINATED! Thanks @cma, proud to have #DRUNK on this list of amazing songs/artists!!" shared Elle, to which Miranda replied: "So happy to get to share this with you my sweet friend!"

"Always thankful @CMA. And thanks to my friend @elleking for letting me in on this fun little ditty!!" added Miranda on her own social media pages.

Miranda has also been nominated for Entertainer of the Year, and Female Vocalist of the Year.

The 37-year-old has previously won 14 CMA Awards and an incredible 35 gongs at the Academy of Country Music awards. She also has three Grammy awards, and her 2019 album Wildcard - the seventh of her career - saw her named RIAA's Artist of the Year.

Miranda and Elle performing at the 56th CMA Awards in 2020

The acoustic remix comes after Miranda thanked her brother Luke for giving her the "confidence" to put a dance spin on her song Tequila Does (Telemitry remix).

She penned: "Tequila Does (@Telemitry remix) is my first remix of any song in my whole career. I knew it was right up my brother @lukelambert’s alley so I sent it to him to see what he and his husband Marc thought.

"They loved it and that gave me the confidence to put it out there."

She added: "It’s so much fun I thought why not invite my family and friends out to my farm and shoot a music video at my vintage trailer park?! It seemed perfect. And @reid_long was my first call to shoot this because he has filmed a lot of live stuff for us on the road and I knew it would feel a lot like that. Just capturing fun moments. I am so glad to have had my friends and family be part of it and we had a blast!"

