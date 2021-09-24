Rebel Wilson gives off Pretty Woman vibes during day out in Beverly Hills Julia Roberts would be proud

Rebel Wilson enjoyed an envy-inducing day out with her friends on Thursday as they shopped till they dropped on Rodeo Drive.

The Australian actress documented her day on Instagram Stories and included a snapshot inside a plush Beverly Hills boutique which took us right back to a scene in Pretty Women.

While Richard Gere may have been absent, Rebel appeared to be treating herself to some high-priced merchandise in a store which wouldn't have looked out of place in the 1990 movie starring Julia Roberts.

WATCH: Rebel Wilson's incredible transformation 2020-2021

Rebel wowed in skinny jeans and gold heels, which emphasised her recent weight loss. After browsing the rails in the designer shop, the Pitch Perfect actress and her girlfriends splashed out on an amazing meal.

They dined high above the famous avenue where Pretty Woman was filmed, as they were served up an impressive meal from the new restaurant, Osteria Gucci, on the rooftop of Gucci's clothing store.

Rebel enjoyed a glamourous day of shopping on Rodeo Drive

Rebel only recently returned to her home in Los Angeles after an epic birthday vacation with all of her friends and family.

She jetted to Marlon Brando's private island to celebrate her delayed 41st birthday. Rebel's birthday was in March but due to COVID-19 restrictions she wasn't able to celebrate properly until now.

She then enjoyed a lavish meal with her girlfriends

The star made sure to go all out and her tropical getaway looked truly magnificent.

Page Six reported the venue was the same eco-friendly resort where Kim Kardashian and Leonardo DiCaprio have had their birthdays in the past.

Taking us back to 1990

When they reached out to Rebel for a statement about her destination party she said: "I feel so lucky to get to share such an incredible adventure with those I love dearly. ‘Rebel Island’ was something I dreamt up years ago, and The Brando made all my dreams come true with this trip.

"It was beyond epic and inspiring. This place is absolute heaven — no wonder Marlon Brando worshipped it."

