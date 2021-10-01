Lorraine Kelly teams up with Sally Dynevor for breast cancer charity climb The presenter shares her reason for the charity climb

Lorraine Kelly braved the famous domed roof at the O2 this week in a bid to raise awareness for breast cancer. And for the courageous climb, the TV presenter was joined by a group of amazing women including Coronation Street star, Sally Dynevor, who was diagnosed with the disease back in November 2009. Read her exclusive HELLO! column to find out more...

I had to do something extra special to mark breast cancer awareness month, so this week I climbed the biggest boob in the UK, the O2 in London with a group of fantastic women, including Corrie's Sally Dynevor.

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly and Sally Dynevor climb the O2 roof

It was also to launch my show's "Change and Check" campaign, the brainchild of my producer Helen Addis, who was diagnosed with breast cancer three years ago. She had the brilliant idea of putting stickers in changing rooms in shops, gyms and workplaces showing clearly the possible signs of the disease.

It's been a huge success, saving the lives of at least 52 women who caught their cancer early and received successful treatment thanks to Helen's stickers.

It was lovely to have some of them with us on the climb, as well as the fantastic Sally from Coronation Street and her delightful daughter Hattie.

One of Sally's biggest Coronation Street storylines was when her character was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009. At the same time, Sally was going through the experience in real life. She's been a tireless supporter of breast cancer charities over the years and has been invaluable in getting the message across about our "Change and Check" campaign.

The TV star is marking breast cancer awareness month

The climb was such good fun and the weather was bright and sunny, one of the few good spells we had during this week. The first part is pretty steep, and then it all gets a bit bouncy like a giant trampoline.

You are tethered to the handrail rail so there's no danger of slipping off. And the view from the top is glorious. It was such a wonderful experience, and even more special because I was able to share it with breast cancer survivors and hear their stories.

They are proof that if you spot the signs early enough you can go on to have successful treatment and in cases of secondary cancer, you can prolong your life.

So make sure you check yourself regularly and don't put off going to the doctor. It's more than likely it will be nothing to worry about, but why take the risk.

Lorraine weekdays 9am ITV and ITV HUB.

