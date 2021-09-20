Lorraine Kelly celebrates mum's 80th birthday with personal family photos

Lorraine Kelly is marking a big family event - her mother's milestone 80th birthday. The TV star has shared an insight into how the family celebrated and judging by the photos, it was a marvellous affair in London. Read on for Lorraine's exclusive HELLO! diary...

This week my mum celebrates her 80th birthday and we were all so delighted that she was able to come down from Scotland to visit us. No one can actually believe she is in her eightieth year as she looks incredibly young and even more importantly has a really youthful outlook on life.

Mum is interested in everything and always wants to know what's going on in the world. I think she would have made a brilliant journalist and interviewer, and I am sure I have inherited her sense of curiosity.

She watches my show every morning and gives constructive, but very honest feedback, which is invaluable, and I am sure she could do a far better job at interviewing celebs than me. She knows all the latest gossip and breaking news and the latest fashion trends and soap storylines.

My wee dad isn't fit enough to travel, but is being well looked after by family, friends and neighbours, and when mum gets home she can enjoy another celebration with him.

Meanwhile, my daughter Rosie and I have enjoyed taking my mum shopping, out for some lovely meals and just been spending time together.

Lots of people are kind enough to say that I look a lot younger than my 62 years, but I owe it all to my mum's fantastic genes, especially her glowing skin and gorgeous cheekbones. Mum doesn't do anything special to look younger, has never had anything "done" and roars with laughter at the very thought of Botox or fillers.

She does, however, make sure she drinks enough water and moistures her skin morning and night. She also sleeps like a baby and never gets anxious or upset about things that she either can't change or that don't matter. Mum doesn't keep things for best and happily wears her "posh" shoes when going for a walk with Angus, and her designer scarf to do the shopping.

I can only hope I look as good when I turn eighty.

