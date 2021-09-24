Lorraine Kelly's star-studded week with Elton John and Daniel Craig

How the other half live! Lorraine Kelly has given an insight into her glamorous world of celebrity interviews and presenting. This week, she not only met 007 actor Daniel Craig, but she also chatted to Sir Elton John and Sir Billy Connolly over Zoom. Wow! Read her exclusive HELLO! column for her latest antics...

Well what a star-studded week it has been. As well as all the usual amazing guests on my morning show, I also interviewed the legendary Sir Billy Connolly via Zoom from his home in Florida. It was around 5pm in the evening over here and as we were both at our own homes, it was just like chatting to an old friend.

Billy has written his autobiography, Windswept and Interesting, which is brilliant, uplifting, and of course, utterly hilarious.

Despite living with Parkinson's disease, Billy is still as warm and funny as ever and with that ever-present cheeky twinkle in his eye. We chatted for ages about everything from naked bungee jumping to high jinks at the Highland Games with the late, great Robin Williams.

The next day after coming off air, I had a mid-morning Zoom call with Sir Elton John, where we talked about his new album and the sad news that he has been forced to cancel his tour due to problems with his hip. Elton never wants to short-change his audience and only wants to perform if he can give a hundred per cent, and of course, he will reschedule as soon as he can.

Later that morning I had a date with 007 ahead of the release FINALLY of the new James Bond film, No Time To Die. This is Daniel Craig's last outing as Bond and if you watch the documentary Being James Bond currently on AppleTV, you will see him become very emotional after filming his final ever scene.

All of the cast and crew turned up to wish him well and Daniel told them how much the role meant to him, and more importantly how he had enjoyed working with every single one of them.

It's the only time I've interviewed a big A-lister without actually seeing their film first, but No Time To Die is such a massive cinematic event, it's being kept under wraps until next week's royal premiere.

Daniel was in great form when we talked, relaxed, funny, interesting and looking forward to the next stage of his career. You can see my interview with Daniel next week ahead of the release of the movie which looks like it will break all kinds of box office records, and make us all return to cinema theatres.

Billy and Elton will be shown over the next couple of weeks and I'm going to stop now or you will need a shovel and brush to sweep up all the names I've dropped!

Lorraine is on weekdays at ITV at 9am.

