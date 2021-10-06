Dame Joan Collins, 88, looks incredible in age-defying holiday photo The Dynasty star was joined by husband Percy Gibson

Dame Joan Collins really is a timeless beauty. The 88-year-old Dynasty star has stunned fans with a new holiday snapshot in which she showcases her incredible figure and endless legs.

Joan is currently soaking up the sun with her beloved husband, Percy Gibson, who also features in the photograph.

WATCH: Dame Joan Collins celebrates 88th birthday in style

The image shows the couple sat side-by-side on an outdoor sofa, sheltered from the heat. While Percy appears to be working on his tablet, Joan is sat with her legs resting on the chair and tucking into a plate of food, with an open book by her side.

“The legs!!!!!” one astonished fan remarked with a second telling the star: “You look stunning!” A third sweetly noted: “Joan and Percy are perfect!”

Joan is enjoying a sunshine break with husband Percy Gibson

It’s been a bittersweet week for Joan. On Monday, she marked the birthday of her late sister Jackie Collins, who passed away in September 2015 shortly before her 78th birthday.

In honour of the occasion, Joan chose to share a rare family photo showing the sisters with their younger brother, Bill. "On this day my dear #sister @jackiejcollins was born. Here with my #brother #rip #missyou," Joan captioned the sweet snapshot.

The star recently shared a snapshot showing her with her siblings

Romance novelist Jackie was 77 when she passed away in September 2015 - just two weeks before her 78th birthday. She had been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer more than six years before her passing but had kept the news almost entirely to herself, bar her daughters.

On the one-year anniversary of her sister's death, Joan revealed how she was coping during an interview on This Morning. "I miss her terribly," the Dynasty star confided. "Grief is a process. I think I cried for two or three months then you get over it and accept it in a begrudging way. Then you get angry like why did this happen to her.

Joan and her late sister Jackie had a close bond

"There's no good thing about it but the way around it is thinking of it like we are just in different places, as if she's just in LA."

