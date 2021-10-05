Dame Joan Collins pictured with her rarely-seen brother Bill - fans react The poignant image was shared on Instagram

Dame Joan Collins has taken to Instagram to share a rare family photo in honour of her late sister's birthday.

Jackie Collins sadly passed away in 2015 at the age of 77 after battling breast cancer. Six years on, her older sibling paid a loving tribute to the novelist on her social media.

Joan, 88, posted a photo showing her and Jackie with their rarely-seen brother Bill - a property agent. The three siblings are sat sat-by-side on an opulent sofa with Bill pictured with his arms resting tenderly on Joan's shoulder as the trio smile for the camera.

"On this day my dear #sister @jackiejcollins was born. Here with my #brother #rip #missyou," Joan captioned the sweet snapshot.

Joan shared a family photo with fans that included her brother, Bill

"Happy Heavenly Birthday beautiful Jackie!" one fan commented while a second told Joan: "I loved her x what a brilliant author x she deserved far more recognition." A third wrote: "Oh she was so lovely thank you for sharing this beautiful photo."

Joan's birthday tribute come less than a month after she marked the anniversary of her sister’s death on 19 September. The Dynasty star shared a throwback family snapshot showing her sat with her younger sibling Jackie on her knee. Her arms are wrapped around her baby sister and she is looking lovingly at the little girl.

Bill is the youngest of the Collins siblings

"Sad thinking about my #babysister who left this world six years ago today," Joan wrote. "#ripjackiecollins."

Romance novelist Jackie was 77 when she passed away in September 2015 - just two weeks before her 78th birthday. She had been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer more than six years before her passing but had kept the news almost entirely to herself, bar her daughters.

Joan and Jackie pictured as children

On the one-year anniversary of her sister's death, Joan revealed how she was coping during an interview on This Morning. "I miss her terribly," the Dynasty star confided. "Grief is a process. I think I cried for two or three months then you get over it and accept it in a begrudging way. Then you get angry like why did this happen to her.

"There's no good thing about it but the way around it is thinking of it like we are just in different places, as if she's just in LA."

