Dame Joan Collins shares rare photo of daughter as she reveals heartbreaking loss The Hollywood star is a proud mother of three

Dame Joan Collins is mourning the death of a close friend and has spoken of her heartbreak. The 88-year-old Hollywood star took to Instagram this week to share a poignant photo featuring her youngest daughter.

The image shows Joan and Katy sat either side of Didier Leblanc on a sofa with the trio all beaming for the camera.

Joan explained in the caption: "Desperately sad to hear of the death of our great friend Didier Leblanc. Here with my daughter Katy in happy times. #RIP dearest Didier."

Fans were quick to reach out with messages of condolence. "So sorry for your loss, especially in such challenging times. Xx," one told the actress, while a second wrote: "This is terrible. So sorry." A third added: "My heartfelt condolences to you and all who knew him."

Joan shared a photo showing her and Katy with her late friend Didier

Joan is a mother to three children - Tara, 57, and Alexander, 55, from her marriage to Anthony Newley, and Katya (Katy), her only child with Ron Kass.

The screen siren has been married five times in total; to Maxwell Reed, Antony Newley, Ron Kass, Peter Holm and Percy Gibson, to whom she has been happily married since 2002.

Joan has been married to Percy Gibson since 2002

After the demise of her fourth marriage, Joan admitted she had no intention of walking down the aisle. What changed? "Percy Gibson," she later told the Guardian.

"We met in New York in 2000 shortly before I was due to tour in a play. Percy was to be the producer. He was kind, loving and funny, and eventually we began a passionate affair.

The couple are blissfully happy together

"I was in my 60s and he was in his 30s, but the age difference never posed a problem. We talked it through and he didn't want children. He adores my children and grandchildren. We've been married for 11 years, but when I look at him across a room, my heart still skips."

