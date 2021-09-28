Dame Joan Collins poses for very rare photo with youngest daughter - fans react The Dynasty icon is a mother of three

Dame Joan Collins had a treat in store for fans this week. The 88-year-old took to Instagram to share an incredibly rare photo of her youngest daughter, Katy - much to the delight of her followers.

The candid snapshot shows the pair stood with their arms around each other as they pose together outside The Ivy Chelsea Garden Restaurant, which has been temporarily transformed into a whimsical, magical woodland.

WATCH: Joan Collins proudly introduces family members as she marks birthday

Joan is her typically glamourous self in white trousers, and blue and white floral top, and matching blazer while Katy is wearing a fitted black leather jacket with matching trousers and bag.

Fans adored the sweet image and flooded the comments section with love heart emojis. "A beautiful picture of you both!" one follower told the star.

Joan posed for a photo with her youngest daughter Katy

Joan and Katy have a very close bond. When she was just eight, Katy was almost killed in a horrific road accident and spent 47 days in a coma with serious head injuries and a broken collarbone. Doctors feared she would not survive.

Joan and her then-husband Ron Kass - Katy's father - spent weeks outside the intensive care unit in Central Middlesex Hospital, West London, to maintain a round-the-clock bedside vigil.

The Dynasty star with her third husband, Ron Kass

Thankfully, Katy survived her ordeal but later said: "I know I was very, very fortunate. The injuries were so severe that absolutely everything about my life before the accident has been blotted out."

In 2012, Joan faced further heartache when Katy slipped and fell in the foyer of her mother’s Hollywood apartment block. She broke her eye socket and was rushed to Cedars-Sinai hospital in Beverly Hills but went on to make a full recovery.

Joan is now very happily married to Percy Gibson

Joan has been married five times; to Maxwelll Reed, Antony Newley (father of Alexander and Tara), Ron Kass, Peter Holm and Percy Gibson, to whom she has been happily married since 2002.

After the demise of her fourth marriage, Joan admitted she had no intention of walking down the aisle. What changed? "Percy Gibson," she later told the Guardian.

The couple tied the knot back in 2002

"We met in New York in 2000 shortly before I was due to tour in a play. Percy was to be the producer. He was kind, loving and funny, and eventually we began a passionate affair.

"I was in my 60s and he was in his 30s, but the age difference never posed a problem. We talked it through and he didn't want children. He adores my children and grandchildren. We've been married for 11 years, but when I look at him across a room, my heart still skips."

