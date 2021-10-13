Naga Munchetty thanked by fans after speaking out The BBC News star inspired has others

Naga Munchetty received a heartfelt tribute on social media on Wednesday, and the BBC Breakfast presenter was clearly touched by the lovely message.

The star took to Twitter, where she re-tweeted a post from a fan, who attributed her positive medical experience to Naga speaking out about the need for better care around the fitting of contraceptive coils, which can be very painful for some people.

Naga added the comment: "Amazing to hear x," to the post, which began: "Thanks to @caitlinmoran @TVNaga01 my coil exchange was much more relaxed than last time."

It went on: "I was offered anaesthetic & the NHS staff kept me informed all the way through & assured me the procedure could be stopped at any point, I still cried afterwards but that was pure relief."

Back in July, it was announced that pain relief before coil fittings and extractions would be routinely offered in England, after Naga and other women spoke out about the pain they endured during the procedure.

The star opened up about her experience of having a coil fitted during her Radio 5 show, revealing that it was so painful and traumatic that she fainted twice.

Naga appreciated her fans' support

"We all know that coils are safe and effective and lots of women have no problem at all with them," she explains, "but like all medical procedures, there's a vast range of experiences."

She [my GP] said she couldn't believe I had stuck with it. She said, 'most women just give up when it hurts that much.' She also said that she had felt terrible herself after my fitting."

Naga had further problems when her coil was removed a year later. "The pain again was excruciating. I fainted again, and then I burst into tears of relief."

A month after speaking out, Naga was clearly pleased that NHS policy had been changed, retweeting the news story with the comment: "A step forward..." One of her followers replied: "I cannot thank you enough for bringing coil fitting pain to the table."

