BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty hits back after fan questions eating habits

Naga Munchetty has hit back at a fan who questioned her eating "carbs". The BBC Breakfast star took to Twitter to share a status reading: "I'm at a friend's place. Am watching Ryder Cup 2020 and am comfort eating #pasta."

And it was in response to this post that one follower commented on her consumption of carbs: "Now now @tvnaga01 think about all those carbs."

Naga quickly set them straight and responded: "Have thought about it… They're wonderful."

The same follower then replied once more: "Just don't forget to walk them off in the morning. A few rounds of golf will put you right."

X — Naga Munchetty (@TVNaga01) September 26, 2021

It's a long-standing myth that carbs are bad for you, but as the NHS affirms, "carbohydrates are important to your health for several reasons". These reasons include energy, disease risk, and calorie intake (all listed on the NHS website), so it's not advisable to cut out carbs (providing you haven't been advised to do so by a GP or health professional for individual reasons). And as Naga concurs, they're pretty delicious, too.

Naga often shares photos post-run

Naga is known for her active lifestyle, and often shares posts about golf and running.

Most recently, she took to Instagram with a photo post-run, which she captioned: "Perfect morning for a run. Not too hot… And I'm sure the sun will pop out later during my pre Ryder Cup game. Come on Europe. Happy Sunday!"

Naga revealed she had been using compression socks to prevent injury

A few weeks ago, she also shared her tip for preventing injury: compression socks. She posted another photo and wrote: "Every little bit helps to stave off further injury. Even though I was told I look ridiculous. Another run done. Getting there… Happy Thursday x."

When one follower asked if she had been suffering from a specific injury, Naga confirmed she had "Achilles tendinitis and a calf muscle pull", but it looks as though she's been on the mend since.

