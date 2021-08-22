Naga Munchetty sparks fan reaction as she shares rare workout photo The BBC Breakfast star is keen on keeping fit

BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty delighted her fans on Instagram on Sunday, as she shared a post-workout photo – and a glimpse into her day off.

The keep-fit fan took to the social media platform to upload a picture that showed her as she gazed at the camera after her run, her skin glowing and her cropped hair lightly rumpled.

SEE: Naga Munchetty praised by fans as she celebrates good news

"It's a beautiful morning [sunshine emoji]," she captioned the image.

She went on: "Lie In = Bliss, Run outside = Feeling strong, Breakfast = porridge heating up, Next = Golf, Later = No plan. Just trying to enjoy as much of this life as possible. Happy Sunday x."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Naga Munchetty films inside living room at home

The 46-year-old's followers were quick to compliment both her look and her approach to life, with their comments including: "Beautiful x," "Sounds perfect," and: "Stunning."

READ: BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty has the best response to internet troll

SEE: BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty's home with husband is 'a big change'

Many others simply posted fire and heart emojis in response.

Naga's fans loved the insight into her day off

The star loves to keep fit but had fallen out of the habit of sharing post-workout selfies recently, in part due to a painful injury.

Back in June, the former Strictly contestant revealed that she hadn't been able to run for several weeks after she rushed back to the gym following the easing of lockdown restrictions earlier this year.

Naga sadly developed Achilles tendonitis, an injury caused by overuse injury of the Achilles tendon, resulting in an extremely painful and inflamed muscle.

The star and husband James, left, enjoy playing golf

Luckily the star was able to run on a treadmill before long, and the enthusiastic runner is now back to pounding the pavements when she can.

It's also no surprise to hear that she's headed back to the golf course, as that's another of her favourite occupations, a passion she shares with her husband of 17 years, James Haggar.

Speaking about their joint interest to The Guardian in 2016, Naga said: "James and I are both golfers, and I think it's great for our relationship."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.