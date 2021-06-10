BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty has the best response to internet troll The TV star had the perfect comeback

Naga Munchetty had the perfect response to a mean tweet aimed at her this week. The BBC Breakfast star chose to call out one of her followers over an unpleasant post shared on Twitter – much to the delight of her fans.

Naga, 46, had been tagged in the post which read: "Does anyone still listen to that awful woman?" In response, she simply wrote: "Tim, Do yourself a favour. Stop following this awful woman. X."

Her followers were quick to rally around. "Naga, you rock! National treasure!" one told the presenter, while a second added: "What a wonderful response, Naga. You're an absolute star!" A third echoed: "I love @TVNaga01, she is amazing, takes no rubbish and is bloody awesome! x."

Naga has spoken about dealing with trolls in the past and the impact it's had on her mental health. Appearing on BBC Radio Five Live, she explained: "I have rather, shall we say, an assertive way, of dealing with people who abuse me on Twitter. I don't like it, I won't put up with it.

Naga has spoken about her experience with internet trolls in the past

"People saying anything on Twitter, they would never say to your face," she added. "Not that I'm inviting anyone to say anything horrible to my face in real life - just don't say anything horrible to me."

The Streatham-born star lives in Hertfordshire with her TV director husband, James Haggar. The couple have been happily married since 2004, and while Naga tends to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, she did previously give an insight into her relationship when she spoke to psychotherapist and author Philippa Perry on her Radio 5 Live show.

She said: "I think also it's really easy as a couple to look at other couples or TV couples and think, 'That's the way to do it'. The way me and my partner speak is really succinct, just because of the jobs we do.

"We're both in TV and have to be really succinct in everyday life and that's how we're used to talking to each other. Others may think, 'Oh, they're a bit rude to each other', but we're not, it's just how we communicate."

