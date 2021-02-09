BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty responds to upset radio guest who cancelled appearance The presenter sent a kind message on Twitter

Naga Munchetty has reached out to a member of the public who had been due to appear on her radio show this week.

The BBC Breakfast star received a message on Twitter from user Grassroots Coach, which read: "Sorry to @TVNaga01 – I was going to be on your show this morning regarding the huge problems with teenage kids and their schoolwork.

MORE: Naga Munchetty gives rare insight into home life with husband James Haggar

"In the end, I was too upset and just couldn't face talking about it. Apologies again to you and the guy who phoned me."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Naga Munchetty looks unrecognisable on Strictly Come Dancing

Upon seeing the post, Naga sent a touching reply. "Sending my best wishes. Your wellbeing is far more important than a conversation on the radio.

MORE: BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty concerned she has made co-star 'uncomfortable'

"No need to apologise at all. Please take care X."

Naga works on BBC Breakfast from Thursdays to Saturdays

Naga, 45, hosts Radio 5 Live in the mid-morning slot three days a week, Mondays to Wednesdays from 10am to 1pm. She still co-hosts BBC Breakfast with Charlie Stayt from Thursdays to Saturdays.

MORE: BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty reveals new job 'challenge'

The Streatham-born star lives in Hertfordshire with her TV director husband, James Haggar. The couple have been happily married since 2004, and while Naga tends to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, she did recently give an insight into her relationship when she spoke to psychotherapist and author Philippa Perry on her Radio 5 Live show.

The TV star pictured with her husband, James Haggar

Philippa, who is married to artist Grayson Perry, encouraged listeners to avoid using less accusatory phrases such as "you always" in a bid to avoid heated arguments. In response, Naga explained her own communication style.

MORE: BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty faces 'lockdown' hair dilemma - and fans have their say

She said: "I think also it's really easy as a couple to look at other couples or TV couples and think, 'That's the way to do it'. The way me and my partner speak is really succinct, just because of the jobs we do.

"We're both in TV and have to be really succinct in everyday life and that's how we're used to talking to each other. Others may think, 'Oh, they're a bit rude to each other', but we're not, it's just how we communicate."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.