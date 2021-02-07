Naga Munchetty gives rare insight into home life with husband James Haggar The BBC Breakfast star has been married for 13 years

Naga Munchetty gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into her home life on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, the presenter shared that her husband is an avid fan of Tottenham Hotspur but hinted that she doesn't like to get too involved when the football is on!

MORE: Naga Munchetty reveals secret to running success with fitness selfie

The BBC Breakfast host wrote: "Anyone else in the house with an agonised #THFC fan? #stayingoutofit #football."

Presumably, the star's husband, James Haggar, didn't remain in anguish for long, as his team eventually pulled off a 2-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion.

But several of Naga's followers admitted that they had been in the same boat.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Naga Munchetty films inside living room at home

One replied: "Yes… Apparently my commentary is not appreciated."

SEE: BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty faces 'lockdown' hair dilemma - and fans have their say

MORE: Naga Munchetty encouraged by fans after candid confession

Another added: "Ha ha, yes! I went upstairs and watched a film so he could rant and rave on his own! He is a happier bunny now..."

Naga has been married to James, left, for 13 years

A third commented: "I am one if that counts, although my other half supports West Brom and Wales... Am treading carefully!!"

A fourth, meanwhile, wrote: "There’s two of us in this house. Luckily not quite as frustrated anymore."

The 45-year-old recently gave an insight into her relationship when she spoke to psychotherapist and author Philippa Perry as part of her new Radio 5 Live gig.

Philippa, who is married to artist Grayson Perry, encouraged listeners to avoid using less accusatory phrases such as "you always" in a bid to avoid heated arguments.

Naga's husband is a broadcast consultant

In response, Naga explained her own communication style.

She said: "I think also it's really easy as a couple to look at other couples or TV couples and think, 'That's the way to do it'.

The way me and my partner speak is really succinct, just because of the jobs we do.

"We're both in TV and have to be really succinct in everyday life and that's how we're used to talking to each other. Others may think, 'Oh, they're a bit rude to each other', but we're not, it's just how we communicate."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.