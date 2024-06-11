Rob Lowe shares rare glimpse of fatherly bond with sons John and Matthew — 'it changes'

Rob Lowe got real about how his bond with sons John Owen and Matthew has changed as they've grown into adults - now aged 29 and 31 respectively.

The Parks and Recreations star, 60, reflected on "the beauty of fatherhood", explaining that the joy came from how "it changes."

© Jean-Paul Aussenard Rob and Sheryl with John Owen

He explained: "When you're young, being a father puts you back in touch with your own inner child. You get to revisit your own childhood through your kids, to reclaim it. You get to experience their wonder and awe, and all of those amazing things."

He continued to People: "Then they become young adults and adults, and to be able to guide them or be a part of decisions that are much more — I don't want to say important, but important, you know? First houses, significant others, jobs. With all of that stuff, the stakes are way higher. It makes me glad to be around to give my two cents for what it's worth."

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Rob and Sheryl with their sons in 2015

The 60-year-old teamed up with his two sons to explore their genetics with AncestryDNA, which proved an emotional bonding experience for them as they visited Rob's teenage stomping grounds in Santa Monica.

"It was unbelievable going back, in particular because my boys were there," Rob said. "There was also the nostalgia of it. I haven't set foot there in Santa Monica High School in 40-plus years. I've not been there since I left to shoot the movie The Outsiders."

© Jason LaVeris Rob Lowe with his family in 2016

He added: "Of course, some of it is exactly the same. Most of it is different, and then you're just overwhelmed by the history."

"I started feeling feelings like I was 16 and 17 again", he said, but of course while he was feeling emotional about the moment, his sons couldn't help but find it funny. "And then, of course, I'm standing there with my two sons who are looking at me like, 'Dad, get over it.'"

Matthew is a businessman, while his brother John Owen has taken after his father as an actor.