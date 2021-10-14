Michelle Keegan's ideal menu may surprise you The actress would love to feast on salty crisps and chip sandwiches

Michelle Keegan has proved she is just like any other person - particularly when it comes to food! During a recent chat, the former Coronation Street actress confessed she cannot stop thinking about food and the Stockport-born beauty believes it's "a northern thing".

MORE: Michelle Keegan stuns in must-see behind-the-scenes snaps from Jess Wright's wedding

Speaking on the Off Menu podcast this week, Michelle explained: "I am a massive, massive foodie. Food for me is life. From the moment I wake up to the time I go to bed, I'm thinking about my food. The first thought for me when I wake up? Cup of tea. Biscuits.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan's 7 Beauty Secrets

"For us northerners, it's tea and biscuits in the morning - you have like a rich tea or a custard cream. It's fantastic. It wakes my tastebuds up. Then I go for the savoury option. Always start with the sweet, then we go to the savoury."

READ: Michelle Keegan's daily diet - her breakfast, lunch and dinner revealed

MORE: Michelle Keegan sparks major fan reaction with new clothing line

The 34-year-old, who is married to Mark Wright, also admitted she is prone to late-night snacking. "I'm quite bad at snacking quite late at night, so I am actually quite full from the night before, if I'm being honest," she added. "A lot of the time that's something quite salty like crisps or a piece of toast with ham? on top."

As well as salty crisps and biscuits, Michelle loves a decent sandwich. "I would like really good chippy chips, obviously - with lots and lots of salt and vinegar," she remarked. "And then I want a portion of curry sauce, portion of gravy, and some mayonnaise. I want Warburtons thick slice bread, thick with Lurpak."

The actress loves a late night snack

Although Michelle has previously said that while she uses rare evenings at home as an opportunity to be healthy, she's also partial to a treat. "I love a Chinese on a Saturday night," she told Cosmopolitan. "I never feel guilty when I eat cheat food because if I've been quite strict all week, I feel like I deserve it. I'm a proper foodie, I love my food."

There are some no-gos, though. "I don't eat red meat," she explained. "I've never really liked the taste, ever. I've never been one to go out and have a steak, I've never craved it.

"Even with a roast dinner, if my mum would serve lamb or beef, I'd always leave it to the side. I also try to avoid having carbs late at night."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.