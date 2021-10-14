﻿
Michelle Keegan's ideal menu may surprise you

The actress would love to feast on salty crisps and chip sandwiches

Sharnaz Shahid

Michelle Keegan has proved she is just like any other person - particularly when it comes to food! During a recent chat, the former Coronation Street actress confessed she cannot stop thinking about food and the Stockport-born beauty believes it's "a northern thing".

Speaking on the Off Menu podcast this week, Michelle explained: "I am a massive, massive foodie. Food for me is life. From the moment I wake up to the time I go to bed, I'm thinking about my food. The first thought for me when I wake up? Cup of tea. Biscuits.

"For us northerners, it's tea and biscuits in the morning - you have like a rich tea or a custard cream. It's fantastic. It wakes my tastebuds up. Then I go for the savoury option. Always start with the sweet, then we go to the savoury."

The 34-year-old, who is married to Mark Wright, also admitted she is prone to late-night snacking. "I'm quite bad at snacking quite late at night, so I am actually quite full from the night before, if I'm being honest," she added. "A lot of the time that's something quite salty like crisps or a piece of toast with ham? on top."

As well as salty crisps and biscuits, Michelle loves a decent sandwich. "I would like really good chippy chips, obviously - with lots and lots of salt and vinegar," she remarked. "And then I want a portion of curry sauce, portion of gravy, and some mayonnaise. I want Warburtons thick slice bread, thick with Lurpak."

The actress loves a late night snack

Although Michelle has previously said that while she uses rare evenings at home as an opportunity to be healthy, she's also partial to a treat. "I love a Chinese on a Saturday night," she told Cosmopolitan. "I never feel guilty when I eat cheat food because if I've been quite strict all week, I feel like I deserve it. I'm a proper foodie, I love my food."

There are some no-gos, though. "I don't eat red meat," she explained. "I've never really liked the taste, ever. I've never been one to go out and have a steak, I've never craved it.

"Even with a roast dinner, if my mum would serve lamb or beef, I'd always leave it to the side. I also try to avoid having carbs late at night."

