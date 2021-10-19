Salma Hayek's daughter Valentina, 14, is all grown up as she makes rare red carpet appearance The duo looked stunning in matching black dresses

Salma Hayek made The Eternals premiere on Monday night a family affair by taking her 14-year-old Valentina Paloma Pinault along.

MORE: Salma Hayek embraces co-star Kumail Nanjiani in sweet picture - fans praise their chemistry

The Frida actress and her only daughter with her husband François-Henri Pinault wore matching looks on the red carpet, with Salma opting for a stunning sleeveless black Gucci gown with a plunging neckline and a high slit.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Salma Hayek stuns with unexpected beach look for Eternals trailer

Valentina opted for a mini black dress with white polka dots by Saint Laurent, sheer black tights, and matching ankle boots. To complete the look, the teenager accessoried her look with a simple clutch and a gold necklace.

READ: Salma Hayek posts incredible rare photo with husband - and she looks amazing

RELATED: Salma Hayek and lookalike teenage daughter are radiant in incredibly rare photo together

Mother and daughter wore matching straight hairstyles, with Valentina's featuring golden highlights.

Salma and Valentina posed together at The Eternals premiere

There is no doubt that the 14-year-old is her father's daughter as she has the same eyes and smile.

Salma rarely talks about her child, but last year she gave an incredibly rare insight into her family life in an interview with the Telegraph.

The star opened up about their experience in lockdown and admitted that Valentina found it hard being away from her friends.

The mother-daughter duo wore matching black outfits

"Lockdown was very difficult for teenager. My daughter Valentina was very independent and did her online schoolwork on her own, but she didn't enjoy it. she also really missed her friends," she said.

Salma also revealed that she was glad she had her daughter when she did, aged 41, as it has allowed her to be a better person.

"I got to do a lot of things that were important to me first. Most crucially, I had her with the right person at a time when I could really focus on [motherhood]," she said.