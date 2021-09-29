Salma Hayek stuns in intimate photo with husband - but divides her fans The couple have been married since 2009

Salma Hayek couldn't be prouder of her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault. This week, she took to Instagram to share an intimate selfie of the couple along with a heartfelt message.

The candid snapshot shows Salma and Francois-Henri Pinault posing cheek-to-cheek onboard a boat with the blue waters visible behind them. The Mexican star is makeup-free while her husband is covering his eyes with a pair of sunglasses.

Salma, 55, explained in the caption: "So proud of my husband, François-Henri Pinault! Kering announced last week that it is going entirely fur free! @kering_official @gucci @ysl @newbottega @balenciaga @alexandermcqueen @brioni_official."

Salma posed for a sweet selfie with her husband

Francois-Henri, 59, has been chairman and CEO of the Kering group since 2005. The corporation specializes in luxury goods and owns brands including Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Balenciaga and Alexander McQueen.

While the decision was widely applauded by Salma's followers, including Jennifer Aniston and Carrie Ann Inaba, some fans were less overwhelmed. "What a tough life… no fur…" remarked one while a second questioned: "I guess leather and fur is NOT the same thing. So the question is, will they still offer leather goods?"

The couple married in 2009 and share one daughter together

And a third wrote: "This could have been done 20 years ago. Glad it's happening, but sad it took so damn long. Rich folks are living on a different planet."

Salma and Francois-Henri confirmed their engagement and her pregnancy in March 2007 and went on to welcome their daughter Valentina in September that same year. The couple were married on Valentine's Day in Paris in 2009, renewing their vows together in Venice two months later.

Valentina recently celebrated her 14th birthday

Just last week, Salma shared an incredibly rare photo of Valentina in celebration of her 14th birthday. The star posted a gorgeous sunset image and although they were silhouetted, the resemblance between them was uncanny.

Salma wrote: "My precious girl, you are everything to me. Blessed be the day you came into my life to shine your radiant light. Happy Birthday Valentina!!!!! Thank you for being YOU."

