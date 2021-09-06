Salma Hayek heartbroken following tragic family death as fans send their support The Frida actress paid an emotional tribute to her loved one on social media

Salma Hayek has been inundated with messages of support following the sad death of her family member, Florence Rogers Pinault.

The Frida actress took to Instagram on Monday to share a selfie with Florence, alongside a heartfelt tribute.

The Hollywood star wrote: "Florence Rogers Pinault My friend and my dear sister-in-law. Today you are flying into the unknown and I will never be able to embrace you again.

"But the sensation of your kindness, your strength, your zest for life, as well as the eternal light of the stars shining in your eyes and most of all the resonance of your laughter will live on in my heart forever.

"Rest in peace Florence Rogers Pinault. Family."

Salma's followers sent their sympathies, with one writing: "I'm so sorry for your loss. Sending all my positive thoughts to you and your family," while another wrote: "So sorry for your loss." A third added: "All of my condolences."

Salma Hayek mourned the death of her beloved sister-in-law Florence

Florence was the sister of Salma's husband Francois-Henri Pinault, and the aunt of her daughter Valentina.

The star is incredibly close to her husband's family. She tied the knot with Francois-Henri since 2009, and they have been happily married ever since.

The pair are doting parents to their teenage daughter, and Salma is also close to her husband's children from his previous relationship.

Florence was Salma's husband Francois-Henri's sister

Salma and Francois-Henri will no doubt be each other's support systems during this difficult time.

The star opened up about the secret to their long-lasting marriage during an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk.

Salma and Francois-Henri with their daughter Valentina

"When there is conflict, we put all the energy in solving the problem - never finding who to blame or, 'You should have done this or that.' No," said Salma.

"All our energy goes into, 'How do we solve this?' We've never said anything nasty to each other," she added. "No resentment."

The devastating news follows just days after Salma's 55th birthday, where she celebrated with her famous friends, including Angelina Jolie, and family.

