Salma Hayek and lookalike teenage daughter are radiant in incredibly rare photo together They had something to celebrate

Salma Hayek is a proud mother to her only daughter, Valentina, and on Tuesday she had reason to celebrate the teen and did so with a beautiful photo.

The Eternals actress delighted fans with a rare snapshot together as they rang in Valentina's 14th birthday.Taking to Instagram, Salma posted a sunset image and although they were silhouetted, the resemblance between them was uncanny.

The mother-daughter duo both wore their wavy hair in high ponytails and it was clear Valentina has her mother's delicate features.

WATCH: Angelina Jolie helps Salma Hayek celebrate her birthday

Salma wrote: "My precious girl, you are everything to me. Blessed be the day you came into my life to shine your radiant light. Happy Birthday Valentina!!!!! Thank you for being YOU."

Her fans loved the post and commented: "Aww this is so beautiful! happy birthday, valentina," and, "sweet photo. Absolutely gorgeous."

She was inundated with birthday congratulations with many astounded at fast she is growing up.

Salma wished her daughter a heartfelt 14th birthday

Salma shares Valentina with her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, and has previously opened up about motherhood and what her daughter is like.

In an interview with Town & Country, she described her as "very creative, very smart, very funny and very willful."

Salma has one daughter with her husband Francois-Henri Pinault

The mother-of-one also gave an insight into Valentina's personality after revealing on Ellen that aged nine, she had started selling slime at her school. However, the venture was soon put to an end after Salma and her husband felt it wasn't right.

Salma is also stepmum to Francois-Henri's children Augustin, Mathilde and Francois. On her husband, the star told Town & Country: "[He] is the best husband in the world. I get to be who I am with him, and I don't feel that somebody tries to limit me."

