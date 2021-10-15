Salma Hayek embraces co-star Kumail Nanjiani in sweet picture - fans praise their chemistry The duo will appear in the new Marvel film Eternals

Salma Hayek has been rather quiet on social media of late, so fans were clearly excited to see her latest post – which featured the actress alongside Eternals co-star Kumail Nanjiani.

The duo headed out together to Jimmy Kimmel's show to promote their new film, and the 55-year-old star clearly pulled out all the stops to look gorgeous in the process.

The mother-of-one stunned in a leopard print trouser suit that featured flared hems and a sheer black blouse worn over a top.

Sharing a picture of Instagram of herself embracing Kumail, she wrote: "Watch out for @kumailn and I on @jimmykimmellive tonight #eternals @eternals."

Salma Hayek and Kumail Nanjiani embracing

Her fans were quick to react to the heartwarming picture, with many noting their chemistry.

"Electricity," wrote one, whilst a second added: "Such a great chemistry! @kumailn is sooo sweet! Can’t wait for @eternals."

A third remarked: "So glad they added u to the marvel universe!!"

The Frida star is part of the star-studded ensemble cast of the Marvel film which will release on November 5.

Other stars that feature in the Hollywood production include Angelina Jolie, Game Of Thrones heartthrobs Kit Harington and Richard Madden and Gemma Chan.

The 55-year-old looked stunning in a leopard suit

Speaking of her role, the star recently admitted she was shocked to have been given it despite turning 55.

The actress, who will star as the gender-swapped Ajak in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film, revealed how "grateful" she was to be cast, admitting that it fills her with "excitement" for the future.

"I was shocked to get that role in my 50s," she told AARP magazine.

"I felt a sense of gratitude and excitement, not only for this but for what it meant about the possibilities for the future."

Ajak is the "leader" of the Eternals, a character described as being full of wisdom and maternal to the others, a concept that Salma previously shared with Total Film magazine, admitting that they decided to "tackle the concept of leadership from the perspective of motherhood".

"Instead of just changing the gender, I proposed to [Chloe Zhao, the director] to really bring something that is very specific to womanhood."