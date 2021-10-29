Al Roker stuns fans with a Halloween makeover you have to see The weatherman was almost unrecognizable

Today show's Al Roker got into Halloween spirit with a costume which left fans amazed. The cast of the morning television show finally revealed their theme of Football Fright in America and Al's outfit was a winner.

The star dressed up as the singer, The Weeknd, who performed at last year's Super Bowl halftime show.

Al rocked a wig, red jacket and even an earring and portrayed the star perfectly. He shared several photos of his performance on Instagram and it was met with applause.

He joked: "After seeing my performance on our @todayshow @3rdhourtoday #halloween show, @theweeknd changed his name to Weekdy."

His co-star, Savannah Guthrie, commented: "Bahahahahaha. No, you killed it - WEEKEND should be proud to be portrayed by a legend." Others wrote: "Love this, Mr. Roker," and called him, "the best".

The rest of the crew didn't disappoint either and Hoda Kotb dressed up as Sunday Night Football theme singer Carrie Underwood and Savannah and Jenna Bush Hager were dolled up as Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders.

Al's Halloween reveal comes just days after he made a major announcement about his career.

He announced on Tuesday that he is taking his love of cooking up a gear and is launching his own holiday-themed podcast, Cooking Up a Storm.

Al will share his wealth of knowledge and help his listeners create the perfect Thanksgiving meal.

Confirming the news on Today, Al revealed: "We're going to take Thanksgiving dinner and deconstruct it. Each week, or each episode, we're going to have a different part of the Thanksgiving meal. From stuffing to pies to turkey to all the side dishes."

He will be joined by culinary experts including Ina Garten, Marcus Samuelsson, and Alexander Smalls, who will also chime in with their top tips and recipes.

