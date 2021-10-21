Al Roker's wife sparks reaction with Celine Dion photo after emotional health news Celine Dion has been forced to postpone her Las Vegas residency

Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts has sent her support to Celine Dion after she revealed health issues have forced her to postpone her upcoming Las Vegas residency.

RELATED: The reason behind Celine Dion's weight loss revealed

The ABC News star took to Instagram shortly after Celine broke the devastating news to her fans, sharing a throwback photo of the pair together alongside a sweet message in which she wished the singer a "swift recovery".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Celine Dion delivers unfortunate news in heartfelt video

She penned: "When I last sat down with @celinedion in 2019, she was excitedly embarking on a new journey with new discoveries. The ultimate showstopper, her journey now includes a medical issue bringing a halt to her big Vegas comeback.

"She says she’s suffering muscle spasms. Sending Celine well wishes for a swift recovery. #healing #getwellsoon #tb."

MORE: Celine Dion dons latex pants in breathtaking video to celebrate very special occasion

MORE: Celine Dion's $1.2m mansion with three sons is the epitome of style

Fans rushed to echo Deborah's message, with one responding: "Aww, bless her! Praying for fast healing for Celine." A second said: "Beautiful pic. My prayers are with Celine."

A third added: "Appreciate/respect how you're always tuned in to the latest with kindness & consideration for challenges others face. So all can learn…"

Deborah shared this stunning throwback with Celine as she wished her a 'swift recovery'

On Tuesday, Celine shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments with her health, the opening of her Vegas residency would be delayed.

Celine's shows at the Resorts World Theatre were originally scheduled to begin in early November of 2021 but now shows from November 5 to 20 and January 19 to February 5 of 2022 have been cancelled.

The statement revealed that the Because You Loved Me performer has been suffering from "severe and insistent muscle spasms which are preventing her from performing," due to which she hasn't been able to participate in rehearsals for the show.

Celine issued a heartfelt statement on Instagram

She shared her thoughts on the statement in an emotional caption as well, writing: "I’m heartbroken by this. My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words.

"My partners at Resorts World Las Vegas and AEG have been working around the clock to get this brand-new state-of-the-art theatre ready, and it's absolutely beautiful. I feel so bad that I'm letting them down, and I'm especially sorry for disappointing all the fans who've been making their plans to come to Las Vegas.

"Now, I have to focus on getting better… I want to get through this as soon as I can. - Celine xx…," she concluded.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.