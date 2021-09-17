Why Al Roker's wedding photos are truly inspiring The weatherman has undergone a huge transformation

Today's Al Roker has come a long way in his quest to be his healthiest self and his wedding photos only go to show the remarkable journey he has endured.

The much-loved TV star just celebrated his 26th anniversary with his wife, Deborah Roberts, who shared images from their special day with fans on Instagram.

MORE: Al Roker shares exciting news which will make you emotional

In the snapshots, the happy couple are feeding each other cake and beaming from ear to ear, but despite their joy, Al was also fighting a weight loss battle which he was losing.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Al Roker reveals reason Savannah Guthrie was missing from his daughter's wedding

While Al now makes his wellness a priority and regularly documents his daily exercise and healthy eating habits, for many years he wasn't looking after himself.

He famously underwent gastric surgery and shed an incredible 100lbs but gained much of the weight back.

MORE: Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts shares emotional family update

MORE: Al Roker and Deborah Roberts reflect on devastating family death on poignant anniversary

Looking back on his weight gain he said in 2013 that it was a combination of "not feeling worthy," and that he "really liked food".

Deborah shared photos and a sweet message for Al



Al kept promising those around him that he would start looking after himself but it wasn't until his dad, Albert Lincoln Roker, Sr., was on his deathbed that he truly took stock of the situation.

"I don't know if you've ever had to make a deathbed promise to someone you love," Al wrote in his memoir, Never Goin' Back: Winning The Weight Loss Battle for Good. "But if you have, you know the kind of guilt and massive responsibility I felt in that moment."

MORE: Al Roker makes emotional discovery from inside family home

MORE: Hoda Kotb worries fans with post showing support for co-star Al Roker

Just a few weeks after his father died, Al discovered Deborah was pregnant with their son, Nicky. His dad never got to meet his grandson.

Al and Deborah have been married for 26 years

While Al stuck to the weight loss promise he made, when his mother was then hospitalised in 2011, he turned to food for comfort and fell back into bad habits - he gained 40lbs.

"I was out of my routine, commuting [to Long Island] to see her, and feeling guilty, either that I wasn’t spending enough time with the kids and Deborah, or that I wasn’t being there enough with my mom," Al told Parade.

SEE: Al Roker shares inspiring new video and urges fans to get checked amid cancer battle

READ: Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts fights back tears in bittersweet family picture

"I consoled myself with food. I got blindsided and, I think, to a ­certain extent, I got cocky."

Al makes working out a priority

It was an incredibly tough time for Al, but with the support of his family and friends, he got back on track.

Today, he lives a healthy lifestyle and maintains his 190lb frame with a balanced diet, exercise and an amazing wife who has stood by him for 26 years.

"She's my rock," he admits.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.