Strictly Come Dancing star brings message of global warming to Buckingham Palace in incredible video

As the COP26 global summit continues, Strictly Come Dancing pro Cameron Lombard has brought the message of global warming to Buckingham Palace.

In a clip, the 20-year-old, who is an ambassador for Climate Actions Now, performed an insane routine outside the royal residence to a track fittingly titled Global Warming. The royals have been at the forefront of highlighting the issue of climate change and the star's video is aimed to drive home their message of urgent action, as well as act as a way to inspire younger generations to help protect the planet.

Speaking about why the issue was so important for him, the South African native recalled his own experiences of suffering from the effects of climate change.

"I really started to become aware of Climate Change in 2017 when I was 16," he explained. "We had a very serious drought with water rationing in Cape Town.

"We couldn't shower and people had to even queue up for drinking water. Since then I was aware and looking for a way I could make a difference. Then I met Robert Stephenson in Cape Town, who had started a movement called Climate Actions Now (CAN).

Cameron is one talented dancer!

"I became a Climate Action Youth and Dance Ambassador for CAN early this year, before I came to the UK to work with the BBC.

"I believe art has a very important part to play in creating awareness, telling the truth and engaging people in a positive way around the issues of climate change."

He added: "I want to use any influence I have - my art and that of my artist friends – in a proactive and constructive way, to help send out positive existential Climate Action messages. The lyrics of 'Global Warning' say it all and I hope my choreography highlights this powerful message."

The song also has a personal connection to the Strictly pro, as it was written by his best friend, Shaun Musungate, a Zimbabwean refugee living in Cape Town.

